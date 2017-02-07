Technavio market research analysts forecast the global microelectromechanical system (MEMS) microphone marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005710/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global MEMS microphone market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global MEMS microphone market for 2017-2021. The report also lists consumer electronics, health industry, and automotive industry as the three major application segments of the global MEMS microphone market.

According to Navin Rajendra, an industry expert for embedded systemsresearch at Technavio, "The MEMS market is growing because of the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices. The growth in the volume of portable devices has a direct impact on the market for MEMS."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56317

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio hardware and semiconductoranalysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global MEMS microphone market:

Increased penetration of MEMS technology in hearing aids

Increased number of MEMS microphones per device in smartphones

Increased demand for enhanced audio experience in devices

Increased penetration of MEMS technology in hearing aids

The high growth of hearing aidsis because of the increase in hearing problems due to various factors such as noise pollution, ear infections, genetic factors, and birth complications. The older adults are at a high risk of being affected by deafness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 5% of the world's population has disabling hearing loss. Most of the population that suffers from hearing loss resides in APAC, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Many manufacturers are developing advanced hearing aids along with features such as Bluetooth, noise cancellation, and other digital functions. The demand for expensive hearing aids with additional features has led to increased demand for MEMS pressure sensors as they have low power consumption with high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), making them suitable for use in hearing aids.

Increased number of MEMS microphones per device in smartphones

The growth of MEMS microphones market is coupled with strong demand from the smartphones market. The growing number of shipments of MEMS microphone is because of the increased number of MEMS microphones per smartphone. The average number of MEMS microphones increased from two or three to four microphones in iPhone 6s. Of these four MEMS microphones, one is used for voice capture, two are used for voice cancellation, and one for the improvement of voice recognition. Most OEMs use around two or three MEMS microphone in their mobile devices

Increased demand for enhanced audio experience in devices

MEMS microphones offer an excellent audio quality. MEMS microphones are less susceptible to mechanical vibrations and temperature variations. They provide increased electromagnetic interference compared with electret microphones. They also provide enhanced performance and noise cancellation with high shock resistance.

"MEMS microphones are increasingly being used in mobile phones, laptops, phablets, tablets, digital cameras and camcorders, smartphones, gaming consoles, portable media players, headsets, hands-free devices, and hearing aids," says Navin.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Micro-electrical-mechanical-systems Market 2016-2020

Global Microphones Market 2016-2020

Global Connected Breath Analyzer Devices Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like lightingsemiconductor equipment, and sensors. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005710/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com