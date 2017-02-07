

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday amid signs that robust U.S. shale production will help offset OPEC's supply cuts.



The American Petroleum Institute releases its report on U.S. oil stockpiles this afternoon. The Energy Information Administration follows with official numbers Wednesday morning.



U.S. supplies have been building in 2017 amid increased production and subdued demand.



On the other hand, ten OPEC members have achieved 91 percent of their required cuts in January, according to the S&P Global Platts survey.



A stable dollar also weighed on oil prices.



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker that March 'is on the table' for an interest rate increase if job market momentum holds up.



WTI light sweet crude oil for March was down 84 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $52.17/bbl, the lowest since January 19.



