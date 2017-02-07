Global $51.9 Billion Construction Chemicals Market 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Construction Chemicals Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Construction Chemicals Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $51.9 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing consciousness for construction excellence & technology improvement, improvements in adhesive and binder properties, rising green and energy-efficient constructions, growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on application the market is categorized into residential, repair structures, infrastructure and industrial/commercial.



As per product type the market is segmented into construction adhesive, concrete admixtures, construction sealants, flame retardants, protective coatings and other products. Concrete admixtures are further segmented into mineral admixture and chemical admixture. Mineral admixture is sub segmented into fly ash, granulated blast furnace slag, rice husk ash, silica fume. Chemical admixture is sub segmented into accelerating agent, air-entraining agent, normal plasticizer, retarding agent, super-plasticizer, waterproofing admixture.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing consciousness for construction excellence & technology improvement

3.1.2 Improvements in adhesive and binder properties of Construction Chemicals

3.1.3 Rising green and energy-efficient constructions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Construction Chemicals Market, By Application

4.1 Residential

4.2 Repair Structures

4.3 Infrastructure

4.4 Industrial/Commercial



5 Construction Chemicals Market, By Product Type

5.1 Construction Adhesive )

5.2 Concrete Admixtures

5.3 Construction sealants

5.4 Flame retardants

5.5 Protective coatings

5.6 Other products



6 Construction Chemicals Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

8.2 Arkema S.A

8.3 Ashland Inc.

8.4 Asian Paints PPG Private Limited

8.5 BASF SE

8.6 Cera-Chem Private Limited

8.7 Chembond Chemicals Limited

8.8 Choksey Chemicals Private Limited

8.9 CICO Technologies

8.10 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

8.11 FOSROC Chemicals India Private Limited

8.12 Mapei S.P.A.

8.13 Pidilite Industries Limited

8.14 RPM International Inc

8.15 SIKA AG

8.16 The Dow Chemical Company

8.17 W.R. Grace & Company.



