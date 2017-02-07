Sulphuric Acid Market - Forecast (2016-2021) - Increasing Demand For Emerging Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sulphuric Acid Market - Forecast (2016-2021" report to their offering.

Sulfuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, having the molecular formula H2SO4 is a diprotic acid, which has a variety of properties depending upon its concentration and is a highly corrosive mineral acid. Sulphuric acid has the biggest output of any chemical in the world with properties such as pungent-ethereal, colorless to slightly yellow viscous liquid which is highly soluble in water at all concentrations.

Sulphuric acid being a strong acid with a wide range of properties is majorly used in the manufacturing process of chemicals to make sulfate salts, pigments, dyes, nitric acid, sulfate salts, and others. It also serves as the electrolyte in the lead acid storage battery. Globally increasing demand for the sulphur based fertilizers is expected to be the key growth driver for sulphuric acid during the period of study.

Geographically, Asia Pacific has the largest market share for the global sulphuric acid market due to higher demand and consumption of sulphuric acid in end-use applications due to lack of regulations. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe as second and third largest market for sulphuric acid. Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market owing to increasing domestic demand for sulphuric acid by the expanding industrial base, especially into emerging markets of China and India which are key growth drivers in the region and are expected to boost the Asia-Pacific sulphuric acid market.

Companies Mentioned



Tampa Electric

Chemtrade Refinery

The Mosaic

Lucite International

Climax Molybdenum

Valero Energy

Solvay

DuPont

Akzonobel N.V

BASF



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Sulphuric Acid Market, By Manufacturing Process

7. Sulphuric Acid Market, By Application

8. Sulphuric Acid Market, By Geography

9. Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4srk3b/sulphuric_acid

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716