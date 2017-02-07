Solid Tumor Market (2016-2021): By Type, Drug & Region - Driven by Rapidly Developing Medical Infrastructure in APAC - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Solid tumors are diagnosed by the formation of a group of abnormal tissues that do not comprise of any cyst or liquid areas within. Solid tumours is classified into two types in medical terms, i.e. benign (non-cancerous) as well as malignant (cancerous) in nature. Solid tumors majorly comprise of lymphomas, carcinomas, sarcomas and melanomas; whereas, all forms of leukemias usually do not cause solid tumor formation.

Hence, most of the solid tumors are treated via radiotherapy, chemotherapy and/or surgery. Chemotherapy is often utilized along with other modes of solid tumor treatment i.e. radiation and/or surgery. Globally increasing instances of solid tumors is expected to drive the demand for solid tumor market during the period of study.



Geographically North America dominated solid tumor market driven by best in class infrastructure, best in industry practices and higher spending by the citizens towards healthcare expenditure. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for solid tumor market. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly developing medical infrastructure, increasing medical tourism, increased spending, and increasing awareness amongst population in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.



Companies Mentioned:



AstraZeneca plc

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen Idec, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Baxter International, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Sanofi



Key Topics Covered:



1. Solid Tumor Market - Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Solid Tumor Market- Market Forces

5. Solid Tumor Market- Strategic Analysis

6. Solid Tumor Market, By Type

7. Solid Tumor Market, By Drug

8. Solid Tumor Market, By Geography

9. Solid Tumor Market - Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix



