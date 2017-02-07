Wireless Charging 2016-2026: Wireless Charging will be on Almost all Mobile Phones and Millions of Cars by 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This unique report reflects the new reality that wireless charging is now one subject from phones and medical devices to vehicles. This is because it increasingly involves the same technologies, locations and companies. Why are people so enthusiastic when they experience ubiquitous phone charging? How will the standards battles be resolved? Why will the planned move to hired vehicles and autonomous vehicles drive more demand for wireless charging? Is a compatible set of standards emerging for vehicles? What will sales be from 2016-2026 for mobile device and for vehicle wireless charging? It is all here.

Only a global up-to-date view makes sense in this fast-moving subject. Therefore the multilingual PhD level analysts have traveled intensively in 2015 to report the latest research and expert opinions and to analyse how the markets and technologies will move over the coming decade. Original tables and infographics pull together the analysis.

Users of mobile phones and the new connected wearables loathe the fact that they need recharging before a recharging point can be found. They urgently seek ubiquitous wireless charging from the car dashboard to the table in the coffee shop: no hassle top up. Progress is now rapid due to easy retrofit and huge numbers of phones fitting it as original equipment. Standards battles are being resolved by market adoption and merger.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

2. WIRELESS CHARGING OF PORTABLE DEVICES: LATEST SITUATION

3. INTRODUCTION

4. WIRELESS CHARGING FOR VEHICLES WHEN STATIONARY

5. DYNAMIC CHARGING OF VEHICLES

6. ALTERNATIVES TO WIRELESS CHARGING FOR VEHICLES

7. EXAMPLES OF INTERVIEWS 2015

Companies Mentioned:

BYD China

Hevo Power USA , WAVE USA , WiTricity USA

, WAVE , WiTricity Idaho State Laboratory USA

Infineon USA / Germany

/ PowerHydrant USA

Qualcomm USA

University of Tokyo , Japan

, Japan WiTricity USA

XALT Energy USA

