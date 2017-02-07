Signs Legendary League of Legends Player xPeke as New Global Brand Ambassador

For more than 100 years Gillette® [NYSE: PG], the world's leading male grooming brand, has aligned itself with some of the most prominent and respected athletes and sports leagues in the world. Today, the brand is proud to announce a new partnership with ESL, the world's largest eSports company, through a sponsorship of the Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM) World Championship in Katowice, Poland from February 24-26, 2017. Leading Gillette's entrance into gaming is the brand's first ever eSports athlete, Enrique "xPeke" Cedeño. xPeke is uniquely qualified to join Gillette's line-up of all-star athletes from his success as a professional gamer, team owner, and former IEM Katowice Most Valuable Player (MVP).

"It's been exciting and eye-opening as we've immersed ourselves in the gaming community and discovered that both professional and amateur gamers have a lot in common with other premier athletes and sports fanatics. Gamers at all levels recognize the importance of precision split seconds and minute movements make big differences. We get that obsession with precision better than anyone," said John Mang, Vice President, Global Gillette. "Gillette is thrilled to partner with ESL to join this evolving and growing community."

Demonstrating a shared passion for cutting edge technology, Gillette will offer the teams and fans at IEM Katowice the opportunity to customize Gillette razor handles using 3D printing technology at its RZR MKR Design Studio. Additionally, the brand will provide grooming services to all League of Legend's competitors throughout the opening weekend and will host autograph sessions and other activities with xPeke.

"Gillette has been a leader in sports for many years, often partnering with the top leagues and players, and we are thrilled to welcome such an iconic global brand to our ESL family, said Craig Levine, CEO of ESL North America. "Gillette understands the growing popularity of eSports and will play an integral role in helping us enhance the fan experience at the IEM Katowice World Championship."

In addition to the RZR MKR Design Studio experience, Gillette will give fans an exclusive inside look at one of the best and most relentless eSports players in the world, xPeke. The "Pursuit of Precision" content series will bring fans closer to the legendary xPeke as he visits the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston and discusses the precision required to be a top eSports player and the added pressures of owning a League of Legends team during the current eSports boom.

"As a former IEM Katowice MVP and current team owner, I understand the relentless pursuit of precision required to be the best player I can possibly be," said xPeke. "Gillette obsesses over razor blades the same way I obsess over League of Legends strategy and it's that common dedication that made me realize how much Gillette actually has in common with gamers," explained xPeke. "I'm happy and humbled to be their first global eSports ambassador and get the chance to show more of the world how much precision eSports requires."

About Gillette

For over 110 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance improving the lives of over 750 million men around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit http://www.gillette.com/. To see our full selection of products, visit http://www.gillette.com.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About ESL

ESL, a part of the international digital entertainment group MTG, is the world's largest esports company, leading the industry across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline competitions. It operates high profile, branded international and national leagues and tournaments such as the Intel® Extreme Masters, ESL One, ESL National Championships and other top tier stadium-size events, as well as grassroots amateur cups, leagues and matchmaking systems. ESL covers a broad field of services in gaming technology, event management, advertising and television production, fully catering to the needs of the esports ecosystem. With offices in North America, Germany, Russia, France, Poland, Spain, China, and partners in many other countries, it has a truly global footprint. www.eslgaming.com

About Intel® Extreme Masters

Intel® Extreme Masters is the longest running global pro gaming tour in the world. Started in 2006 by ESL, the competition features StarCraft II, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments in Europe, Asia, and North and South America. ESL's online broadcast of Intel Extreme Masters reaches over 20 million viewers on Twitch each season. www.intelextrememasters.com

