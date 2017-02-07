

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the downside, treasuries showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.



Bond prices pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained positive. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.389 percent.



The rebound by treasuries was partly attributable to the safe haven appeal of bonds amid an increase in political uncertainty around the globe.



Treasuries benefited from concerns over the political situation in France and the potential for a 'Frexit' as well as lingering uncertainty about President Donald Trump's policies.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department recently released showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $44.3 billion in December from a revised $45.7 billion in November.



Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $45.0 billion from the $45.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.



Treasuries gave back some ground but remained positive following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes, which attracted average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.423 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.78, while the ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.81.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Amid a quiet day on the economic front, bond traders are likely to keep an eye on the Treasury's auction of $23 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.



