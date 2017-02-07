Technavio market research analysts forecast the global optocoupler marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005722/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global optocoupler market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global optocoupler marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists telecommunications, cable TV, and military as the three major segments application segments, of which the telecommunications segment dominated the market with more than 74% of the market share.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The telecommunications segment dominated the global optocoupler market owing to the requirement of fiber optic aerial cables outside plants and fiber optic links in underground cable installations worldwide."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56434

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio hardware and semiconductoranalysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global optocoupler market:

Need for increased network bandwidth

Increase in global Internet traffic

Growing demand for high-definition end-to-end video transmission

Need for increased network bandwidth

The growth in Internet bandwidth is fueled by two factors, which are the proliferation of mobile computing devices such as tablets, smartphones, and wearableswith new capabilities and the emergence of disruptive technologies that shift the bandwidth use by altering how users access the network. With the emergence of new mobile telecommunication standards such as 4G and 5G, consumers are now opting for higher bandwidth applications and services.

The emergence of next-generation connected devices, along with the rise in the use of cloud services, has compelled telecommunication service providers to offer this increased bandwidth with little incremental revenue.

"Therefore, network providers are deploying optical components, including optocouplers and optical fibers, which deliver greater bandwidth capacity than the existing infrastructure," says Sunil.

Increase in global Internet traffic

The global IP traffic will grow at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. Mobile data traffic is expected to grow at a rate of 75% till 2019. Video data traffic will contribute 70% of the overall data traffic by 2020. The emergence of new wireless technologies such as ZigBee and Z-wave has further added to the Internet traffic by enabling easy connectivity to a wide range of devices. Thus, to support a high volume of data, network operators are upgrading their networks and deploying optical technologies such as optocouplers.

Growing demand for high-definition end-to-end video transmission

There is an enduring demand for satellite end-to-end video transmission. SES has a reach of 312 million TV households covering 1.1 billion population of the world. The broadcast facility and satellite operators are looking to provide high-quality video transmission from HD to UHD. As the demand for a high-quality end-to-end video transmission increases, it also requires several transponders with higher bandwidth and throughput. With the increasing demand for transponders, the need for optocouplers also increases, thereby leading to the growth of the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Mobile Signal Booster Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Hill Descent Control Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like human machine interfacelighting, and semiconductor equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005722/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com