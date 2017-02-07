TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") today announced it will release its year end 2016 financial results after markets close on Monday, February 13, 2017. Mr. Steve Parry, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the next day, Tuesday, February 14, 2017, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 TIME: 8:00 AM Eastern Time DIAL IN NUMBER: 647-427-2311 or 866-521-4909 TAPED REPLAY: 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 REFERENCE NUMBER: 67382647

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.grenvillesrc.com/financials/.

About Grenville

Based in Toronto, Grenville is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments and buyouts from contracts. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.

Contacts:

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp.

Steve Parry

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 777-0383



