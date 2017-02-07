Ossur Hf: Q4 and FY Results 2016



Highlights Q4 2016

In December, Össur and Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) signed an agreement for EUR 50 million financing.

The safe harbor share buyback program that was launched in December 2015 ended in November 2016. A new share buyback program was initiated in December 2016 where the Company may purchase up to 5,000,000 shares.

Cash flow from operations amounted to USD 28 million or 20% of sales, compared to USD 31 million or 25% of sales in Q4 2015.

Net profit amounted to USD 14 million or 10% of sales, compared to USD 13 million or 10% of sales in Q4 2015.

EBITDA amounted to USD 26 million or 19% of sales, compared to USD 25 million or 20% of sales in Q4 2015.

Gross profit amounted to USD 87 million or 63% of sales, compared to USD 78 million or 63% of sales in Q4 2015.

Sales amounted to USD 138 million compared to USD 125 million in Q4 2015, corresponding to local currency growth of 13% and 4% organic growth.

Highlights Full Year 2016

Sales amounted to USD 521 million compared to USD 483 million in 2015, corresponding to local currency growth of 9% and 4% organic growth.

Bracing and supports sales growth was 2% and 2% organic, both measured in local currency.

Prosthetics sales growth was 19% and 7% organic, both measure in local currency.

Gross profit amounted to USD 328 million or 63% of sales, compared to USD 303 million or 63% of sales in 2015.

EBITDA before special items amounted to USD 98 million or 19% of sales, compared to USD 99 million or 20% of sales in 2015.

Net profit amounted to USD 51 million or 10% of sales compared to USD 51 million or 11% of sales in 2015.

Changes in foreign exchange rates had a negative impact on the reported sales and profits when comparing to prior year results.

Cash flow from operations amounted to USD 88 million or 17% of sales compared to USD 84 million or 17% of sales in 2015. Capital expenditure to net sales was 4.7%.

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that the Company pays a cash dividend of DKK 0.12 per share for 2016, equivalent to 15% of net profit in 2016.

In 2016, Össur purchased 7,853,968 of own shares for approximately DKK 193 million (USD 30 million).