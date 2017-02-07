MOL Group Energizes Mobile Productivity with MobileIron

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Feb.7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MOL Group (MOL) is an integrated, multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Budapest, Hungary with a workforce of over 25,000 people around the world. A diverse global company, MOL needed to securely enable mobile apps and devices for employees who often work away from the office, whether at home or when traveling on business. MOL chose MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to securely access the intranet and email from their mobile devices and they chose S&T Consulting Hungary Ltd., an authorized MobileIron Iron tier partner, to deliver the product and integrate it with their existing corporate systems.

"After we evaluated the top EMM solutions, we realized that MobileIron was the best choice to provide the mobile security we were looking for," said Ãkos Dányi, senior expert of group office applications at MOL. "We also needed to support about 4,200 devices for many different employees - from executives and office staff to truck drivers and delivery workers - and MobileIron gave us the control we needed to provide role-based access to different apps and backend resources."

Read the full case study: www.mobileiron.com/en/customers/case-studies/mol-group

Use case: securing Android, iOS, and Windows

MOL currently provides corporate-owned iOS devices to its business managers, Windows phones to its office-based staff, and both Android and iOS tablets to field workers such as delivery drivers and maintenance workers. MOL supports a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) deployment for employees who prefer to use their own devices for work and also distributes tablets in kiosk mode for field workers.

Use case: secure mobile apps

MOL has transformed many of its business processes using mobile apps and uses MobileIron Apps@Work to securely deploy and update them. Business and sales staff can quickly access corporate documents and delivery drivers can retrieve and update orders without having to return to the office to print paper copies. Through MobileIron's secure browser Web@Work, business travelers can securely access internal web resources and easily get approvals from their managers. Employees across the company can access and share files through SharePoint and internal company sites.



"MobileIron has been key to helping us optimize our workflows on mobile. We used to have a lot of paper-based systems, but we have since shifted many of those workflows to SharePoint and our internal sites, which we support on mobile through Web@Work. This has helped us dramatically improve mobile productivity by allowing employees to quickly and securely access the resources they use every day," said Dányi.



Looking ahead: expanding mobility to drive sales

With a secure mobile infrastructure in place, MOL is looking at how it can use mobility to increase profitability.



"Thanks to MobileIron, we've been able to successfully roll out the initial phases of our mobile strategy. Now we are looking at how to leverage additional mobile apps to improve customer communication, increase online sales, manage our relationships with wholesalers, and simplify our processes across the entire supply chain," said Dányi. "MobileIron is exactly the secure platform we need to execute our future mobility goals."



About MOL Group

MOL Group is an integrated, international oil and gas company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 25,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years in the industry. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 75 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 13 countries. MOL Group operates four refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of over 2,000 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe.

About S&T Consulting Hungary Ltd.

S&T Consulting Hungary Ltd., is part of the S&T Group. S&T carries out both national and international projects on quality, on time, on budget and on scope for more than 20 years. Headquartered in Austria, the S&T Group is a renowned provider of IT systems and manufacturer of their component hardware and software. The Group also develops and supplies smart energy technologies. S&T employs more than 2,400 persons, and work in more than 20 countries.

About MobileIron

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visit: http://www.mobileiron.com.

