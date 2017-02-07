Global Farm Equipment Market to Reach $368 Billion by 2025: Favourable Government Policies on Agricultural Machinery & Rising Adoption of Precision Farming are Key Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Farm Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Farm Equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $368 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for food owing to rising population, favourable government policies on agricultural machinery, and rising adoption of precision farming.



Based on equipment type the market is categorized into fertilizing and plant protection equipment, irrigation equipment, planting equipment, tillage equipment, tractors, harvesting equipment, crop processing equipment, hay and forage equipment, and other types. Further, irrigation equipment is segmented by drip irrigation equipment, sprinkler irrigation equipment. Tillage equipment segment divided into power tiller, rotavator, and zero till seed drill. Harvesting equipment segment segregated into combine harvesters, threshers, and other harvesting equipments. other types segment categorized into laser land leveler, multi crop planter, power spray, power weeder, rice transplanter, self-propelled vertical conveyer reaper, and parts and attachment.



By process the market is segmented by harvesting & threshing, land development, tillage, seed bed preparation, plant protection, post-harvest & agro processing, sowing & planting, and weed inter cultivation.



On basis of end user the market is segmented by farmers, r&d in agriculture, and home grown food industries.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



AGCO Corporation

Alamo Group, Inc.

Bucher Industries AG

Caterpillar Incorporated

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Global N.V

Deere & Company

Escorts Limited

Fiat Industrial SpA

Groupe Exel Industries

Iseki & Co., Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB)

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Yamabiko Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Farm Equipment Market, By Equipment Type



5 Farm Equipment Market, By Process



6 Farm Equipment Market, By End User



7 Farm Equipment Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies

