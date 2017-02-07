Protein Therapeutics Market (2016-2021): Growing Number of Medical Insurance Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Protein Therapeutics Market - Forecast (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Protein therapeutics is artificially synthesized protein which is used in treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and CVD. It is manufactured on large scale through genetically modified host cells. Globally, development of novel and efficient drugs, rising incidences of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, and others, rise in the awareness among people regarding protein therapeutics, increasing focus on research and development process, growing number of medical insurance services, and advantages of protein based drugs such as, minimal side effects results in high acceptance levels are the prime growth drivers of global protein therapeutics market.

In addition, increase in adoption of protein therapeutics in emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global protein therapeutics market. However, higher cost of the research and development, and complex government approval processes are the key restraints for global protein therapeutics market.



Geographically North America dominated global protein therapeutics market, with approximately half of the market in the U.S. because of high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rise in consumer awareness, favourable government policies, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and growing population in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.



Companies Mentioned:



Eli Lilly & Company

Abbott Laboratories

Group Biogen Idec Inc.

Merck Serono S.A.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi-Aventis

Roche



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Protein Therapeutics Market, By Type

7. Protein Therapeutics Market, By Functionality

8. Protein Therapeutics Market, By Geography

9. Protein Therapeutics - Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/czrb2d/protein

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716