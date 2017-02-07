Retinal Implant Market Forecast (2016-2021) - Rise in the Awareness Among People Retinal Implant - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Globally, the development of efficient and advance technology, rise in the awareness among people retinal implant, increasing government initiative across the globe, growing geriatric population and prevalence of degenerative conditions are the prime growth drivers of global peripheral intervention market.

In addition, increase in adoption of retinal implant in emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global peripheral intervention market. However, higher cost of the research and development, risk of biocompatibility and long-term stability of the material used for devising retinal implants, complex nature of implant surgeries, lack of trained professionals, and higher cost of surgeries are the key restraints for global peripheral intervention market.

Geographically North America dominated global peripheral intervention market because of high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing aging population, increasing population of patients suffering from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinitis pigmentosa (RP), rise in consumer awareness, favourable government policies, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical tourism industry in developing nations such as China, and India in this region. Among all the drug type, mplantable Miniature Telescope (IMT) has the highest market share in global peripheral intervention market.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Retina Implant AG

VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc

Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.

Visus Technology, Inc

Bionic Vision Australia

Abbott Vascular

Dräger Medical GmbH

Hamilton Medical AG

Philips Healthcare

