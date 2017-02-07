He said the need is particularly acute among traditional underserved migrant and minority communities.

Mitchell Berger shared the motivation for the gift. "The Future of South Florida business will be in life science and technology development and the commercialization of those ideas. The legal profession will need to train its professionals to be counselors to the business community as it transforms itself to take on new 21 st century challenges. Sharon and I hope this new clinic will assist the training of home grown lawyers to represent our next generation of South Florida entrepreneurs."

A member of the NSU Board of Trustees, Berger is the founder and Co-Chairman of Berger Singerman, a full-service commercial law firm established in 1985 with more than 80 lawyers and offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tallahassee and Boca Raton. Berger has practiced law for 30 years and represented several Fortune 500 companies in commercial disputes. Among many accolades, he was named one of the "Top 10 Lawyers of the Decade" by The South Florida Legal Guide. Sharon Berger is a white collar criminal defense attorney. She serves on the Board of Governors of the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and on the Board of Governors of the NSU Shepard Broad College of Law.

Garon said an initial gift from Mitchell and Sharon Berger to the university will fund the clinic annually, to support the work of an attorney specialist with the title "Berger Family Fellow," who will administer the clinic and coordinate community outreach. The clinic will be located on NSU's Fort Lauderdale/Davie campus in the Leo Goodwin Sr. Law Building, which houses all the NSU College of Law clinics.

In addition to the direct legal services, the clinic, in partnership with other NSU colleges, will serve to extend science technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields for NSU students who are inventing and innovating as well as STEM education for law students working in fields such as intellectual property, data security and technology. The new clinic will also facilitate workshops, outreach and community training to educate and encourage entrepreneurship and creative business development, playing an especially important role in underserved and economically disadvantage communities.

Be sure to sign up for NSU's RSS feed so you don't miss any of our news releases, guest editorials and other announcements. Please sign up HERE.

Shepard Broad College of Law: Nova Southeastern University's College of Law offers a cutting edge, skills-centered academic program in three-year full-time and four-year part-time divisions. With its recently redeveloped clinical programs, every NSU Law student is guaranteed a live-client experience. In-house clinical studies are supplemented by full-time field placement opportunities practicing law in Florida, across the United States, or select locations throughout the globe. To solidify student success after graduation, NSU Law pioneered a curriculum on the business of lawyering through the Global Law Leadership Initiative. NSU Law students have a myriad of curricular opportunities, including a rich, diverse curriculum, concentrations in International Law or Health Law; dual degree programs abroad in Rome, Barcelona, or Prague; dual degree programs at many of NSU's other 17 colleges; and much more. For more information, please visit www.law.nova.edu.

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): Located in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is a dynamic research institution dedicated to providing high-quality educational programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and first-professional degree levels. A private, not-for-profit institution, NSU has campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, while maintaining a presence online globally. For more than 50 years, NSU has been awarding degrees in a wide range of fields, while fostering groundbreaking research and an impactful commitment to community. Classified as a research university with "high research activity" by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is 1 of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie's Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private, not-for-profit institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education's criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit www.nova.edu for more information about NSU and realizingpotential.nova.edu for more information on the largest fundraising campaign in NSU history.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129651/Images/NEWpic-a3c7062a07e696238c1dc04bb8677aba.jpg

Kevin Boyd

954-288-9509

kevinboydpr@comcast.net