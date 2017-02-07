

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $3.59 billion, or $2.70 per share. This was down from $4.89 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $7.32 billion. This was down from $8.51 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.59 Bln. vs. $4.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $3.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q4): $7.32 Bln vs. $8.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.0%



