MEXICO CITY, MEXICO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 --Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) (BMV: KOFL)

Invites you to participate in its conference call, including a question-and-answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2016 results.

The call will be held on:

Friday February 24, 2017

12:30 hrs Eastern Time

11:30 hrs Mexico City Time

It will be conducted by:

Mr. Hector Treviño, Chief Financial Officer and,

Mrs. Maria Dyla Castro, Head of Investor Relations.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Fourth Quarter 2016 financial results will be released on Friday February 24, 2017, before the markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Domestic U.S.: 888-256-1027

International: 913-312-0850

Participant passcode: 7683144

Alternatively, participants can log into http://www.coca-colafemsa.com for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available at www.coca-colafemsa.com

About the Company

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFL | NYSE (ADR), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF L to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. produces and distributes Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Del Valle, and other trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company in Mexico (a substantial part of central Mexico, including Mexico City, as well as southeast and northeast Mexico), Guatemala (Guatemala City and surrounding areas), Nicaragua (nationwide), Costa Rica (nationwide), Panama (nationwide), Colombia (most of the country), Venezuela (nationwide), Brazil (greater São Paulo, the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, and Santa Catarina, part of the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Goias, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais), Argentina (federal capital of Buenos Aires and surrounding areas) and Philippines (nationwide), along with bottled water, juices, teas, isotonics, beer, and other beverages in some of these territories. The Company has 66 bottling facilities and serves more than 373 million consumers through 2,800,000 retailers with more than 100,000 employees worldwide.

For additional information or inquiries contact the Investor Relations team:

Maria Dyla Castro

Email Contact

(5255) 1519-5186



Jorge Collazo

Email Contact

(5255) 1519-5218



Tania Ramírez

Email Contact

(5255) 1519-5013



