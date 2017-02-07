RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 --Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results. Please visit the investor relations section at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link.

HIW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE: HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Kansas City, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.