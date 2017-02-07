Technavio market research analysts forecast the global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 18% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207006258/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global RPO market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global recruitment process outsourcingmarketfor 2017-2021. The report segments the RPO market by services into blended RPO solutions and multi-country recruitment process outsourcing (MCRPO), of which the blended RPO solutions market accounted for over 58% of the market in 2016.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56288

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global recruitment process outsourcing market:

Increased usage of neo-sourcing

Emergence of nearshore outsourcing destinations

Moving up HR value chain and compliance

Increased usage of neo-sourcing

Many companies are trying to integrate business with technology solutions to reduce costs and improve productivity and innovation. The integration of IT outsourcing and BPO, termed as neo-sourcing, is an evolution of BPO models offered by outsourcing companies. Neo-sourcing is the combined management of back-office operations and technology for process reengineering, which would result in business transformation and optimization.

"Benefits of neo-sourcing technology include process optimization, cost reduction, access to the best global practices, improved productivity, increased employee morale, and reduced cycle time. Suppliers visibly shift toward automated BPO operation, allowing service providers to improve their sustainability in the market," says Amit Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio forIT professional services research.

Emergence of nearshore outsourcing destinations

Companies in Europe prefer outsourcing their business process to BPOs in the same region. Outsourcing to nearshore destinations allows the companies to leverage the similarities in culture, time zone, and languages, helping them deliver better services. Furthermore, European companies focus on protecting their outsourced businesses and on minimizing socio-economic risks through similar kind of currency and regulation systems.

Accessibility to certain key technologies such as recruitment software,cloud computing and domain experts in HR and industry-specific business processes has encouraged organizations to outsource the business process to other locations to gain a competitive advantage. Knowledge-based outsourcing is popular in companies located in Eastern Europe.

"A business process that can help improve the quality and efficiency of their core business is frequently outsourced, and contracts are given to those BPO providers that have expertise in that business processes," says Amit.

Moving up HR value chain and compliance

RPO providers are extending the HR value chain to offer a robust structure and significantly increase the ROI of the buyers. With the commoditization of outsourcing services, the global RPO market is alleviated to the higher end of the value chain. In this scenario, RPO has transformed itself as an enabler of innovation, simultaneously driving operational enhancements. Its strategies are being considered as the next-generation business value propositions. Although costs remain the foremost priority, clients are looking at innovations and seeking value elements, such as enhanced functionality in their recruitment processes.

The constant changes in the labor laws and employment regulations have led employers to remain abreast of the latest amendments that affect the workplace. Changes in payroll, recruitment, employee benefits, and grievance procedures have increased the pressure for HR professionals. They outsource HR service audits and maintain company practices and policies as per the interests of the organization.

"Therefore, to prevent major lawsuits and legal hassles, organizations outsource their whole recruitment cycle to ensure compliance with new laws and regulations," says Amit.

Browse Related Reports:

Global General and Administrative Outsourcing Market 2016-2020

Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market 2016-2020

IT Outsourcing Market in APAC 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like IT hardwareITO and BPO, and product lifecycle management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207006258/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com