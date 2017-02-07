

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $2.49 billion, or $1.55 per share. This was lower than $2.75 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $14.78 billion. This was down from $15.24 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.49 Bln. vs. $2.75 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $14.78 Bln vs. $15.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX