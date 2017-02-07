Award applications will be accepted through March 22, 2017

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced the official call for entries and judges for the inaugural CES Asia 2017 Innovation Awards program. New to CES Asia, this awards program seeks to honor creative design and engineering across 19 innovative product categories, including drones, health tech, smart home and more. Award applicants can submit entries to this new CES Asia program through March 22, 2017. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co. Ltd, CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China.

"The CES Asia Innovation Awards program will give applicants the opportunity to be recognized for outstanding product design and engineering within the Asian market," said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. "CES Asia is the place for breakthrough technologies to make their debut and we are excited to bring the Innovation Awards to our third annual event."

CES Asia 2017 exhibitors are encouraged to submit products for consideration. Each product must be new to market in order to qualify. Please visit the CES Asia Innovation Awards webpage for more information.

The program is also seeking tech industry experts to serve as judges. Consumer technology analysts, designers, engineers and/or members of the media from around the world are welcome to apply. Innovation Award judges must have an appreciation for outstanding product design and engineering as well as at least five years of tech industry experience. Applications for judges are due by February 24. Visit CESAsia.com for more information on how to apply to join this elite panel.

Additional questions about the CES Asia Innovation Awards program entry and judging can be directed to CESAsiaInnovationAwards@CTA.tech.

Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co. Ltd. was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

