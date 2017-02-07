MPLX LP: MPLX LP prices $2.25 billion senior notes offering

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2017 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has priced $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of two series of senior notes:

$1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due in March 2027; and



$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.200% senior notes due in March 2047.



The 2027 senior notes and the 2047 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 99.834% and 99.304%, of par, respectively.



MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general partnership purposes, which may include, from time to time, acquisitions (including the previously announced planned dropdown of assets from our sponsor, Marathon Petroleum Corporation) and capital expenditures.



The closing of the senior notes offering is expected to occur on Feb. 10, 2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Barclays Capital Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; MUFG Securities Americas Inc.; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC; BNP Paribas Securities Corp.; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated; Mizuho Securities USA Inc.; RBC Capital Markets, LLC; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.; TD Securities (USA) LLC; UBS Securities LLC; and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers.



This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting the following, who are acting as representatives of the underwriters:



Barclays

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

1-888-603-5847



Citigroup

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

1-800-831-9146



MUFG

1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Attn: Capital Markets Group

1-877-649-6848



Wells Fargo Securities

608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000

Minneapolis, MN 55402

1-800-645-3751



This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; an inland marine business; a butane storage cavern located in West Virginia with approximately one million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 4.5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 54 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965



Media Contact:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Katie Merx (419) 672-5159



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding MPLX LP ("MPLX") and Marathon Petroleum Corporation ("MPC"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations, estimates and projections concerning the business and operations of MPLX and MPC, including proposed strategic initiatives. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "pursue," "prospective," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "strategy," "target," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the companies' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause MPLX's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: negative capital market conditions, including a persistence or increase of the current yield on common units, which is higher than historical yields, adversely affecting MPLX's ability to meet its distribution growth guidance; the time, costs and ability to obtain regulatory or other approvals and consents and otherwise consummate the strategic initiatives discussed herein and other proposed transactions; the satisfaction or waiver of conditions in the agreements governing the strategic initiatives discussed herein and other proposed transactions; our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives related to the strategic initiatives discussed herein and other proposed transactions; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; inability to agree with respect to the timing of and value attributed to assets identified for dropdown; the adequacy of MPLX's capital resources and liquidity, including, but not limited to, availability of sufficient cash flow to pay distributions, and the ability to successfully execute its business plans and growth strategy; the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and demand for crude oil, refined products, feedstocks or other hydrocarbon-based products; continued/further volatility in and/or degradation of market and industry conditions; changes to the expected construction costs and timing of projects; completion of midstream infrastructure by competitors; disruptions due to equipment interruption or failure, including electrical shortages and power grid failures; the suspension, reduction or termination of MPC's obligations under MPLX's commercial agreements; modifications to earnings and distribution growth objectives; the level of support from MPC, including dropdowns, alternative financing arrangements, taking equity units, and other methods of sponsor support, as a result of the capital allocation needs of the enterprise as a whole and its ability to provide support on commercially reasonable terms; compliance with federal and state environmental, economic, health and safety, energy and other policies and regulations and/or enforcement actions initiated thereunder; changes to MPLX's capital budget; other risk factors inherent to MPLX's industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, as amended or supplemented by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: the time, costs and ability to obtain regulatory or other approvals and consents and otherwise consummate the strategic initiatives discussed herein; the satisfaction or waiver of conditions in the agreements governing the strategic initiatives discussed herein; our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives related to the strategic initiatives discussed herein; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; inability to agree with the MPLX conflicts committee with respect to the timing of and value attributed to assets identified for dropdown; changes to the expected construction costs and timing of projects; continued/further volatility in and/or degradation of market and industry conditions; the availability and pricing of crude oil and other feedstocks; slower growth in domestic and Canadian crude supply; the effects of the lifting of the U.S. crude oil export ban; completion of pipeline capacity to areas outside the U.S. Midwest; consumer demand for refined products; transportation logistics; the reliability of processing units and other equipment; MPC's ability to successfully implement growth opportunities; modifications to MPLX earnings and distribution growth objectives, and other risks described above with respect to MPLX; compliance with federal and state environmental, economic, health and safety, energy and other policies and regulations, including the cost of compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard, and/or enforcement actions initiated thereunder; changes to MPC's capital budget; other risk factors inherent to MPC's industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015, filed with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included herein could be affected by general domestic and international economic and political conditions. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed here, in MPLX's Form 10-K or in MPC's Form 10-K could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Copies of MPLX's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs are available on the SEC website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPC's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs are available on the SEC website, MPC's website at http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office.





