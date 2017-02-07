MainOne Partners Microsoft HQ to Showcase Cloud Solutions, Virtual Reality at Nerds Unite

LAGOS, Nigeria, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MainOne, a leading provider of telecom services and network solutions for businesses has concluded plans to host the third edition of its annual Nerds Unite IT conference, Nigeria's biggest customer event for networking and data center professionals.

Themed "Disruptive Technology: Achieve more with less", the one-day program will deliver a wealth of content on best practices and solutions on Cloud, Connectivity, Data Centre, Managed Security, and Small and Medium Enterprises from MainOne and its technology partners.

Speaking ahead of the event, MainOne's Head of Marketing, Tayo Ashiru says, "This year's event is special, as some of our partners will showcase the latest virtual reality and hologram technologies. We will also have the latest solutions from our partners, the industry's top vendors including Microsoft, Cisco, Radware, Signal Alliance, SAP, Huawei, and Samsung among several others. Nerds Unite 2017 also provides an opportunity to network with colleagues and experts across the IT industry and share ideas and insights".

Now in its third year, MainOne's Nerds Unite conference focusses on equipping IT Managers with knowledge on the latest technologies and trends to sharpen their competitive advantage. In addition, the forum provides attendees with a platform to extend their professional networks by forging new connections with like-minded colleagues.