PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- MK Automotive, Inc./Clikia (OTC PINK: MKAU) announces today that it will launch entertainment bundle choices along with the service. Its standard service is scheduled to launch on February 15.

Clikia announces entertainment bundle choices coming in 2017. The Company puts together channel bundles to satisfy every member from those who watch clips and short videos to families seeking entertainment for every member. "Entertainment bundle choices will include bundles from Free to Premium bundles that will cover from sports to your favorite cooking show," said CEO David Loflin.

The first bundles will be available with service launch.

Service can be viewed at http://clikia.tv

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

MK Automotive, Inc.

Investor Relations:

MKAI.ir@gmail.com



