Alma Lasers' Accent is Celebrating 10 Years of Success with a New Campaign

Accent Prime, one of Alma Lasers' most successful and acknowledged brands for skin tightening, body contouring, and aesthetic enhancement workstations is celebrating a 10 years anniversary with a newly launched campaign. Alma Lasers, a global innovator of laser, light-based, radiofrequency and ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets released the first generation of the Accent branded platform in 2007, with the FDA approval, and technologically enhanced it throughout the past decade up to the newest addition to Alma Lasers' family of body contouring products: Accent Prime. This latest platform combines the most advanced innovations in ultrasound and Unipolar' radio frequency technologies to deliver fast, effective, highly customized treatments with long lasting results. Accent Prime, the fourth generation of Accent platforms launched in a 10 years' timeframe, allows doubling the speed of body contouring and skin tightening treatments.

The Accent 10 years anniversary campaign will run throughout 2017 and generate engagement through Facebook contests, videos and digital content coverage, which will showcase the success of the brand.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the legacy of Accent and rejoice a meaningful and successful decade of brand establishment and technological peaks in the skin tightening and body contouring industry. The latest addition to the 10 years' Accent Journey - Accent Prime - has changed the game rules by offering a groundbreaking solution for different skin types with unprecedented time and performance," said Alma's CEO, Dr. Ziv Karni

Accent is one of Alma Laser's leading brands for advanced skin tightening, body contouring and aesthetic enhancement workstations, combining latest innovations in ultrasound and radio frequency (RF) technologies to deliver effective, highly customized treatments- with natural, long lasting results.

