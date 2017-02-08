Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2017) - UpSellit contributed over $10,000 to Face Off With Cancer during the first annual Affiliate Summit West charity hockey game. UpSellit, the leader in ecommerce conversion optimization, hosted the fundraising event in coordination with Face Off With Cancer, a Southern California nonprofit organization that provides financial, physical and emotional support to the cancer community.



"UpSellit's contributions to Face Off With Cancer's mission have been significant over the last few years, but their first annual fundraiser in conjunction with ASW took things to a whole new level!" remarked President & CEO Ryan King. "We are incredibly grateful for their support and are proud to join them in celebrating the life of Tom Kogler in the years to come."



UpSellit invited internet marketers attending Affiliate Summit West to compete in an amateur hockey game on January 14, 2017. To play, each player was required to a raise a minimum of $150, with a prize awarded to the top fundraiser.



"We are grateful for the opportunity to support Face Off With Cancer and the many lives it touches," said UpSellit's co-founder Chris Wampler. "Supporting individuals and families fighting cancer is a cause that resonates on a personal level with everyone at UpSellit. This year's hockey game exceeded our expectations in every way and we're already planning our second event with much higher goals."



The event took place on the eve of Affiliate Summit West 2017 (ASW '17), a prominent weekend-long affiliate marketing conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees of the conference were invited to "fundraise for entry" in a first-of-its-kind charity event at ASW '17.



UpSellit already has plans to build on the success of this year's event by organizing another charity hockey game in 2018 and beyond.



About UpSellit

UpSellit designs, develops and optimizes personalized conversion experiences that increase online profitability for the web's largest brands. Combining on-site engagement strategies with a comprehensive email remarketing solution, UpSellit is home to the industry's most advanced behavior-based optimization solutions. For more information on UpSellit, visit www.upsellit.com or call (866) 504-9619.



About Face Off With Cancer

Face Off With Cancer, Inc. provides physical, emotional and financial support to families and individuals with the goal of ensuring that no one is alone in the face-off with cancer. It is a federally recognized, tax-exempt organization under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). For more information on Face Off With Cancer, visit www.faceoffwithcancer.org or call (888) 217-FOWC.