

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday, with some of the markets paring early gains amid lingering political and economic uncertainty in the U.S. and Europe as well as on lower crude oil prices. The political situation in France with the potential for a 'Frexit' as well as uncertainty about President Donald Trump's policies weighed on investor sentiment.



The Australian market opened higher following the positive cues from Wall Street and upbeat corporate earnings results from local companies. However, the market later pared early gains amid worries about the political and economic uncertainty in the U.S. and Europe.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 7.90 points or 0.14 percent to 5,629.80, off a high of 5,641.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 10.10 points or 0.18 percent to 5,682.70.



The big four banks are modestly higher. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.5 percent, while Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent ahead of the release of its full-year earnings results after the market closes.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is declining 2 percent even as gold prices touched new three-month highs overnight.



Oil stocks are also weak as crude oil prices extended losses overnight. Oil Search is losing almost 1 percent, Santos is declining more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent.



Dreamworld operator Ardent Leisure reported a 50 percent decline in theme parks revenue in January, but noted that the month represented a steady increase in visitation compared to December. The company's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



Premier Investments, the owner of Smiggle and Peter Alexander retailers, said it expects first-half underlying earnings to increase 10.6 percent. The company's shares are gaining almost 12 percent.



CIMIC Group's shares are rising more than 7 percent after the construction and contract mining group said it expects full-year 2017 net profit to increase up to 21 percent and also reported a 12 percent increase in profit for the year ended December 31, 2016.



Tabcorp Holdings has been fined A$16,500 and ordered to pay legal costs of A$100,000 over advertisements that offered NSW residents betting inducements. The betting giant's shares are losing more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7630, down from US$0.7680 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market pared early gains and slipped into negative territory as the safe-haven yen strengthened on political as well as economic uncertainty in the U.S. and Europe.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 5.11 points or 0.03 percent to 18,905.67, after rising to a high of 18,984.24 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Toshiba is down 0.4 percent, Canon is declining 0.5 percent and Sony is lower by more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is rising almost 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial is adding 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is declining almost 3 percent as crude oil prices extended losses.



Among the other major gainers, Asahi Glass is rising more than 8 percent, Screen Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent and NGK Insulators is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is losing more than 8 percent, Yokogawa Electric is down more than 7 percent and Fukuoka Financial Group is down more than 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,112.2 billion yen in December, up 18.3 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 1,183.3 billion yen and down from 1,415.5 billion yen in November.



Japan's trade balance showed a surplus of 806.8 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 751.1 billion yen and up from 313.4 billion yen in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in January, coming in at 511.095 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent increase in December.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all lower. New Zealand is edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks close modestly higher on Tuesday, giving back early gains after a positive reaction to the batch of largely upbeat quarterly earnings results. Buying interest later waned as traders expressed concerns over the political situation in France and lingering uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.



The Dow edged up 37.87 points or 0.2 percent to 20,090.29, the Nasdaq rose 10.66 points or 0.2 percent to 5,674.22 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.52 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,293.08.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday amid signs that robust U.S. shale production will help offset OPEC's supply cuts. WTI crude oil for March declined $0.84, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $52.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



