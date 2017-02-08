

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 was 1.910 billion yen, down 25.8% from last year's 2.573 billion yen.



'We believe our recent actions shall make our role and value as a service platform provider of network, cloud, mobile, security and network outstanding in the middle to long term. We also expect that expansion of service revenues from these continuous business developments should generate continuous gross margin improvement which leads to operating income growth going forward,' said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.



Operating income was 3.155 billion yen, down 22.5% from the previous year.



Total revenues were 113.602 billion yen, up 14.3% from the prior year.



