Wuxi Suntech Awarded "Top Brand PV" Seal from EuPD Research

WUXI, China, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wuxi Suntech has been awarded "Top Brand PV" seal from EuPD research, ranked amongst top component suppliers. And this award showed that Suntech stood out for its top brand quality, high brand awareness amongst end-customers, and distribution depth, which refers to a strong position in brand portfolios of installers.

According to the recommendation of installers and intermediaries in GermanyandHolland, Suntech has become the first Chinese PV enterprises that won this honor. EuPD Research Institute's latest "Top Brand PV" Award shows the highest quality of the global PV industry. The independent TOP BRAND PV industry seal is based on an annual multi-level analysis of qualified statements in regards to brand perception, brand management and market penetration from installers and intermediaries based in Germany, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands. EuPD Research is a neutral research institution which has won great reputation among European PV industry, so this reward represents the success of a brand in Europe.

