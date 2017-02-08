



HONG KONG, Feb 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) presented a Fashion Hong Kong runway show that featured four leading Hong Kong designers - Kenax Leung, Dora Chu, Kay Li and Vickie Au during the stunning Copenhagen Fashion Week (AW17) and Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) from 31 January to 3 February 2017.For the first time, the Fashion Hong Kong show (31 January) was held at Thorvaldsens Museum, a historic venue built in 1848 and surrounded by world-class art and sculptures unique to Copenhagen. Together with the inspiring fashion designs, the show created a distinctive and refreshing visual experience blending fashion and art.Reflecting the Scandinavian market's appreciation of sustainable fashion, the Fashion Hong Kong show infused innovative eco-friendly elements, creating a buzz in the local fashion community.As the only Asian fashion show, Fashion Hong Kong recorded a full-house of around 400 buyers, media and fashionistas. Among those in attendance were ELLE, WWD and Hong Kong-born Princess Alexandra of Denmark. Denmark's National TV (TV2) also aired a live prime time broadcast of the show including interviews with members of the audience.All four designers commented that the show was significant and especially meaningful in Copenhagen since it merged Hong Kong designs with local historic art and architecture. Designers applied eco fashion elements not only on apparel pieces but also in other fashion accessory items, such as brooches and handbags.Show highlights and photos were uploaded on blogs and various social media platforms by attendees and media, many of whom commented that the show illustrated a new style. They were also impressed by the use of vibrant colours on the pieces, giving buyers wider choices beyond the more traditional tones. KENAXLEUNG's expressive collection "waste isn't just waste" presented the contrast between a jolt of energy and a sense of familiarity and comfort. HOUSE OF V by Vickie Au showcased the geometry and architecture-inspired collection "Sensuous Illusion", which heralded a new type of re-sculpted simplicity for cosmopolitan ladies. KAY LI's "The Great Expectation" evoked the mixed feelings of independence and candor of a bride in an arranged marriage, with exceptional detail in tassel earrings and laser-cut traditional Chinese window patterns. Maison Vermillion's "Eternal Empress" introduced the cultural elements of western royalty and ancient Chinese imperialism, as well as the elegance and allure of women through the use of romantic and textural elements.Apart from the Fashion Hong Kong group show (31 January), the "Fashion Hong Kong Gallery" was set up (1-3 February) at the concurrent trade show Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) to facilitate networking and business opportunities. More fashion accessory brands were also displayed to show a wider spectrum of Hong Kong's fashion industry, including BIG HORN, FRANCO Y., Pack n' Go, TAT, Wingki Kwok Illustration and the celebrity eyewear brand LUISA LEITAO by Maria Luisa Leitao. Many journalists, editors and bloggers engaged the designers at the "Meet the designers of Fashion Hong Kong" networking event.Acknowledging the "eco fashion" elements, the event received strong backing from supporting and collaborating partners - the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) arranged sponsorship of eco-friendly fabrics from the mills to designers; delicate paper sponsor Acumen Paper provided environmentally-friendly materials for a lifestyle-magazine-style show brochure and fashion tags; fashion illustrator Wingki Kwok created thematic "Go Green" illustration for an advertisement in a local fashion magazine and fashion tags introducing the application of new textile technologies.The HKTDC supports Hong Kong's fashion design industry by creating marketing and business opportunities for emerging designers. In addition to Copenhagen Fashion Week; the HKTDC joins hands with designers to explore other fashion markets, including by taking part in New York Fashion Week in mid-February. In Hong Kong, Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer and CENTRESTAGE will be held in July and September respectively.For more information regarding the designers and their collections, please visit the websites below:Designer: Dora ChuBrand: Maison Vermillion www.maisonvermillion.comCollection: Eternal EmpressDesigner: Kay LiBrand: KAY LI www.kay-li.comCollection: The Great ExpectationDesigner: Kenax LeungBrand: KENAXLEUNG www.kenaxleung.comCollection: waste isn't just wasteDesigner: Vickie AuBrand: HOUSE OF V www.house-of-v.comCollection: Sensuous IllusionCampaign Details:Event: Fashion Hong Kong at Copenhagen Fashion Week (AW17)Event Page: http://www.copenhagenfashionweek.com/designer/fashion-hong-kongWebsite: www.fashionhongkong.com.hkInstagram: hktdcfashionhkPhotos: http://bit.ly/2kpyUUuTo view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 