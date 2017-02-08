

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.2513 against the pound and 112.04 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2505 and 112.37, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.0691 and 0.9967 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0683 and 0.9975, respectively.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to 0.7639, 0.7317 and 1.3170 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7626, 0.7301 and 1.3184, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.28 against the pound, 110.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the euro, 0.98 against the franc, 0.78 against the aussie, 0.75 against the kiwi and 1.29 against the loonie.



