Sales partnership to focus on key casino operators in Western Europe

VizExplorer, a leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced that it has partnered with i-magine to drive new business among European casinos.

Already serving more than 25 percent of the United States gaming market, VizExplorer is planning to grow its international install base in 2017. Through this partnership, the company will tap i-magine's vast network to market the capabilities of its software platform beyond North America.

"VizExplorer looks forward to partnering with i-magine to translate our success with American casinos into multiple opportunities across Western Europe," said VizExplorer's Jeffrey Hoss, VP of Business Development.

Selected by the company to lead VizExplorer European sales, i-magine was instrumental in shaping the company's solution for the region--VizExplorer Basic, Standard and Premium. The tiered offering helps operators streamline access to all their data across multiple properties, accurate analysis of electronic gaming machine performance, and tools to deliver more effective player marketing campaigns.

"We are proud to align ourselves with a technology company that truly understands casinos and we look forward to introducing European casinos to VizExplorer's proven operational intelligence solutions. The team has a deep understanding of the casino business and how to drive profitability," said i-magine COO Marc Attal.

VizExplorer is exhibiting at ICE Totally Gaming, 7-9 February at ExCel, London. To learn more or to see a demonstration of the VizExplorer platform, please visit S8-145.

About i-magine

i-magine S.A.M, a Monegasque company, provides French/Monaco customers with seamless support capabilities and customer service by leveraging legacy IGT systems experience. i-magine is continuously looking for a new generation of Casino Intelligent systems designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. i-magine is driven by an experienced team with strong experience in French and International markets.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer offers Operational Intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming, manufacturing and sports and entertainment industries. The next generation in data-driven decision-making, OI delivers on the promise of business intelligence by letting businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer's applications and tools enable enterprises to address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer development, dispatch and service management, and customer service automation. VizExplorer is led by a team of distinguished OI experts, seasoned industry veterans and world class software developers devoted to building the very best products backed by extraordinary support. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. Learn more at www.vizexplorer.com.

