HERE / HERE and Pioneer/Increment P partner on global map solution and next generation location-based services for the autonomous driving era . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amsterdam, Netherlands and Tokyo, Japan - HERE, the Open Location Platform company, and Pioneer Corporation (Pioneer), the global car electronics company, today announced their intention to enter into a strategic partnership to enable industry-leading global mapping solutions and next generation location-based services for the automotive and other industries. The agreement follows the companies' recent cooperation exploring the application of Pioneer's 3D-LiDAR sensor technology in the development of a data ecosystem for autonomous driving.

By linking their complementary mapping and automotive technologies and assets, HERE and Pioneer plan to enable fully integrated global SD (standard definition) and HD (high definition) mapping solutions at a scale and quality-level unmatched in the industry. These solutions are intended to support new innovations for customers in in-vehicle infotainment and autonomous driving as well as in any industry where location intelligence can be applied. HERE and Pioneer are also exploring the development of new services that harness the real-time data of connected Pioneer devices.

To ensure the success of their collaborative initiatives and reflect the overall ambitions of the partnership, the two companies are evaluating what could be the optimal level of mutual engagement.

The companies' collaborative initiatives are further outlined below.

Global SD map offering

HERE and Pioneer's mapping subsidiary Increment P Corporation (IPC) intend to utilize each other's map data in existing and future products and services. HERE will utilize navigation-grade map data for Japan from IPC to support the needs of its global customers doing business in the country. This step is a key part of HERE's strategy to expand its map coverage to Japan and offer integrated global mapping coverage to its customers. Meanwhile, Pioneer will utilize HERE map data in products and services it provides to customers outside of Japan. The two companies are also evaluating potential mapping cooperation for certain geographies where both HERE and IPC offer maps.

Global HD map offering to support vehicles across all levels of automation

HERE and IPC, both developers of high definition (HD) mapping for automated vehicles, intend to enable a globally-consistent HD map solution that supports the automotive and other industries' needs across all global markets. HERE and IPC are also exploring the use of sensor data generated by Pioneer's in-vehicle 3D-LiDAR sensor in a HD map solution for a variety of fields, including autonomous driving.

Use of data from connected Pioneer devices to fuel new location services and support map updates

HERE and Pioneer plan to harness sensor data generated by connected Pioneer aftermarket devices to fuel a next generation of location services for the automotive and other industries. HERE and Pioneer anticipate the first services developed with the data could come to market in 2018. The data may also be used to enrich solutions such as the real-time crowdsourced data services (https://here.com/en/company/newsroom/press-releases/2017-10-01-58) for drivers powered by the HERE Open Location Platform. Additionally, HERE and Pioneer will explore how to jointly leverage both the HERE Location Platform and the Pioneer Information Platform and update their respective map databases through use of the data.

"We are excited to be broadening and deepening our collaboration with Pioneer," said HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek. "Pioneer shares our vision that location-based technologies will be hugely beneficial to people, enterprises and society as a whole, and we look forward to working together with the Pioneer team to make this a reality."

"We are very pleased that, through a strategic alliance with HERE, Pioneer/IPC can provide a global map solution and location services," said Susumu Kotani, President and CEO of Pioneer. "We strongly believe that HERE and Pioneer can create new value through the establishment of a data ecosystem for the forthcoming era of autonomous driving by integrating the strong expertise and technologies both companies have. Also, the data ecosystem and the production of HD maps will contribute to the development of a new market globally by way of greater coordination and cooperation with related organizations in Japan."

Media Enquiries

Pioneer

http://pioneer.jp/en/ (http://pioneer.jp/en/)

pioneer_prd@post.pioneer.co.jp (mailto:pioneer_prd@post.pioneer.co.jp)

HERE

James Etheridge

+49 151 1004 1241

james.etheridge@here.com (mailto:james.etheridge@here.com)

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com (mailto:sebastian.kurme@here.com)



About Pioneer

Pioneer Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of electronic products for the consumer and professional markets. To embody our philosophy, "Move the Heart and Touch the Soul", based on its core Car Electronics business, Pioneer brings the world ever-new products and services. In addition to development of advanced technologies as 3D-LiDAR system, a driving space sensor, Pioneer is working to create safe, reliable, comfortable and fun in-car environments for the automated driving society of the near-future, by providing new mobility services. For more information on Pioneer, visit the company's website at http://pioneer.jp/en/ (http://pioneer.jp/en/%20)

About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com (http://360.here.com) and www.here.com (http://www.here.com)

HERE and Pioneer-Increment P partnership (http://hugin.info/171640/R/2076613/780997.pdf)

