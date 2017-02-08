Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q4 2016

Today, Schibsted Media Group released its Q4 2016 report. EBITDA ex. Investment phase increased 9 percent to NOK 682 million.

"With a good Q4 2016 Schibsted concluded a year with steady progress according to our strategic plan. We have continued to strengthen our position as a global leader in Online classifieds and to build world class digital media houses based on strong ecosystems in Scandinavia", CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

"In Online Classifieds, our strongest growth engine Leboncoin.fr has continued to grow rapidly. Leboncoin.fr has during 2016 built a significant revenue base in real estate, and initiated in Q4 monetization of the attractive recruitment vertical. The results so far are promising. In the relatively mature Scandinavian markets, the positive trends continued, whereas our operations in Spain have during 2016 struggled to maintain the high growth rates from 2015", Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

"Within our Other Developed markets, Italy, Austria and Ireland, have seen steady high growth rates during 2016. It is reassuring to conclude that they in total have established themselves with positive EBITDA for the year as a whole", Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

"Our progress in Emerging markets continues, and it is good to see that the revenue growth in Brazil accelerates. Our native market place app Shpock continues to set new records in terms of downloads and user engagement", Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

"The publishing activities in our media houses produced improved EBITDA margins in 2016 as a whole and in Q4. The decline in print advertising revenues is still a great challenge. However, the innovative approach to our digital news products result in increasing revenues from subscriptions", Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

"I would like to highlight the progress of our operations in Schibsted Growth. Over long time, this unit has grown steadily with increasing EBITDA margin. During 2016, the effectiveness of the Lendo business model has become particularly visible", Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

"Schibsted's build-up of product and technology capabilities is essential in order to build the foundation for profitable growth and value creation going forward. Improved online classifieds components and platforms, tools to streamline the editorial operations and our data driven advertising platform are essential elements", CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says.

Highlights of Q4 2016

(Figures in brackets refer to corresponding quarter in 2015.)

EBITDA ex. Investment phase of NOK 682 million, a growth of 9 percent.

Online classifieds pro forma revenue growth of 16 percent, adjusted for currency fluctuations. Total Online classifieds EBITDA ex. Investment phase grew 17 percent to NOK 618 million

Continued positive high growth for Developed phase Online Classifieds 23 percent revenue growth and increased margins in France. Monetization of the jobs vertical started in Q4 2016, and progresses as planned Sustained growth in Norway 9 percent revenue growth in Spain. Good trend in jobs and cars, whereas real estate is sluggish, and display advertising continues to grow slowly 22 percent revenue growth and positive EBITDA in Other Developed phase operations, driven by continued good development in Italy, Austria and Ireland

Online Classifieds Investment phase continues positive trend Further revenue growth acceleration to 79 percent OLX Brazil progressing well with rapid revenue growth and reduced expenses. Reduced EBITDA losses in emerging markets Significant investments and rapid growth in UK and Germany for native app Shpock, reaching a total of 35 million app downloads

Tight cost control leads to improved EBITDA margins in publishing activities, even if advertising markets are challenging Strong inflow of digital subscribers

Continued high growth rate in the Schibsted Growth portfolio in Sweden. Personal finance portal Lendo.se grew revenues 53 percent and reached an EBITDA margin of 53 percent in Q4 16

The build-up of product and technology competence continues. Focus on developing components for online classifieds verticals, next generation generalist platform, advertising solutions and increased efficiency for newsrooms

Acquisition of MB Diffusion, the leading online classifieds market place for agricultural and construction equipment in France closed in Q4. Acquisition of Habitaclia, a rapid growing regional real estate portal in Spain acquired in Q1 2017

Dividend proposed at NOK 1.75 per share for 2016

Fourth quarter Schibsted Media Group Full year 2015 2016 (MNOK) 2016 2015 3,947 4,059 Operating revenues 15,854 15,117 442 501 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) 2,131 2,016 11 % 12 % EBITDA margin 13 % 13 % 627 682 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) ex. Investment phase 2,904 2,560 16 % 17 % EBITDA margin ex. Investment phase 19 % 17 %

