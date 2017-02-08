Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 8, 2017 at 8:15 a.m. EET



Fiskars announces long-term financial targets



To deliver on Fiskars' mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands and on the vision to create a positive, lasting impact on the quality of life - making the everyday extraordinary, Fiskars Group has established long-term financial targets.



"We have made considerable progress on our strategic journey to build global businesses and brands, making this a suitable time to establish our financial ambitions for the long-term performance of the company", said Kari Kauniskangas, President & CEO, Fiskars Corporation.



Fiskars has established long-term financial targets that cover four areas: growth, profitability, capital structure and dividend:



-- Growth: The average annual net sales growth to exceed 5%, through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions -- Profitability: EBITA margin to exceed 10% -- Capital structure: Net gearing* below 100% -- Dividend: Fiskars aims to distribute a stable, over time increasing dividend, to be paid biannually



* Net gearing ratio is the ratio of interest-bearing debt, less interest-bearing receivables and cash and bank equivalents, divided by total equity.



