HKScan Corporation Stock exchange release 8.2.2017 at 8:05



HKScan's operating model under review - Statutory negotiations to begin Group-wide



As announced earlier today (stock exchange release 8 February, 8.00 am), HKScan has renewed its Group Leadership Team and is about to initiate a review of the Group's operating model.



As part of this review, the Group plans to embark on a partial re-organization of its operations. The goal of the review is to renew HKScan's offering with a sharper focus on consumers and customers, to improve the efficiency and transparency of the meat value chain, and to upgrade the productivity of its internal processes. The strategic aim of these changes is to improve the company's profitability and competitiveness and to seek profitable growth on its home and export markets.



The review of the company's operating model will be led by the President and CEO Jari Latvanen in cooperation with the Group Leadership Team.



Planned operating model renewal and its potential impact on personnel



The potential impacts on personnel of the planned operating model renewal and planned efficiency upgrades will be assessed in Group-wide statutory negotiations that will be carried out in compliance with procedures legally stipulated in each country. The statutory negotiations will concern white-collar personnel, senior white-collar personnel and management in all HKScan countries. The negotiations will not affect blue-collar production personnel.



The planned changes are estimated to have potential impacts on existing contracts and their terms. The estimated possible headcount reduction does not exceed 150. Possible personnel effects will be discussed in the course of negotiations.



HKScan plans to have the new operating model in place as soon as possible, during the first half of the year.



HKScan Corporation



Jari Latvanen President and CEO



For further information: Jari Latvanen, President and CEO, HKScan Corporation Kindly submit a call-back request via Marja-Leena Dahlskog, SVP Communications, tel. +358 10 570 2142



HKScan is the leading Nordic meat expert. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2015, HKScan had net sales of approximately EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 400 employees.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq, Helsinki, Key media, www.hkscan.com