

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income more than doubled to $489 million from last year's $204 million. Earnings per share were $0.23, up 147 percent from $0.09 a year ago.



Operational earnings per share were $0.33, compared to $0.35 last year.



Operational EBITDA, a key earnings metric, fell 4 percent from last year to $1.06 billion.



Revenues in the quarter dropped 3 percent to $8.99 billion from last year's $9.24 billion. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 1 percent.



Orders were flat at $8.28 billion, while comparable orders grew 3 percent, driven by large contract awards.



Looking ahead, ABB said it expects 2017 to be a transitional year.



Further, for 2016, the Board has proposed a dividend increase of 0.02 Swiss francs to 0.76 Swiss francs per share.



