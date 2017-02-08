Highlights of Handelsbanken's Annual Report January - December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary January - December 2016, Compared With January - December 2015

Operating profit rose by 1% to SEK 20,633m (20,475)

(20,475) The period's profit after tax for total operations decreased by 1% to SEK 16,245m (16,343)

(16,343) Earnings per share for total operations were SEK 8.43 (8.57)

(8.57) Return on equity for total operations declined to 13.1% (13.5)

Income increased by 1% to SEK 40,763m (40,336)

(40,336) Net interest income rose by 1% to SEK 27,943m (27,740)

(27,740) The loan loss ratio was unchanged at 0.09% (0.09)

The common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 25.1% (21.2) and the total capital ratio was 31.4% (27.2)

Lending growth was maintained in all home markets

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.00 per share and an extension of the existing share repurchasing mandate for another year

Summary of Q4 2016, compared with Q3 2016

Operating profit declined by 17% to SEK 4,698m (5,691), but adjusted for sales of shares in the quarter of comparison, the decrease was 5%

(5,691), but adjusted for sales of shares in the quarter of comparison, the decrease was 5% The period's profit after tax for total operations decreased to SEK 3,444m (4,564), and earnings per share were SEK 1.77 (2.36)

(4,564), and earnings per share were (2.36) Return on equity for total operations declined to 10.6% (14.7)

Income fell by 3% to SEK 10,125m (10,473), but adjusted for sales of shares in the quarter of comparison it increased by 4%

(10,473), but adjusted for sales of shares in the quarter of comparison it increased by 4% Net interest income increased by 4% to SEK 7,299m (7,041)

(7,041) Net fee and commission income increased by 8% to SEK 2,447m (2,259)

(2,259) The loan loss ratio rose to 0.17% (0.10)

The slide presentation for today's press conference will be available at 07.00 CETat handelsbanken.se/ireng

For further information, please contact:

Anders Bouvin,

President and Group Chief Executive

Tel: +46 (0)8 22-92-20

Rolf Marquardt,

CFO

Tel: +46 (0)8 22-92-20

Mikael Hallåker,

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 (0)8 701-29-95,

E-mail: miha11@handelsbanken.se

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.00 CET on 8 February 2017.

For more information about Handelsbanken, please go to: handelsbanken.com

