

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income plunged 70.7 percent to 92 million euros from 316 million euros last year.



The latest results included a one-time gain from a real estate sale in Korea that resulted in a low double-digit million-euro contribution, while prior year results included a book gain of around 270 million euros from the sale of its Felco shares.



Adjusted for these two one-time items, net income increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.



EBITA increased 16.1 percent to 141 million euros, and adjusted EBITA grew 4 percent to 132 million euros. Adjusted EBITA margin, meanwhile, dropped to 13.4 percent from 13.6 percent last year.



Adjusted for special items, EBITDA rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier to 179 million euros, translating into a margin of 18.0 percent, down from 18.2 percent a year ago.



Revenue increased 5.4 percent to 991 million euros from 940 million euros last year. First-quarter revenue grew almost 8 percent on a comparable basis.



Based on the performance in the first three months and the current market development, Osram confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2017.



For fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect revenue growth on a comparable basis of five to seven percent. The adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be at least 16 percent. Earnings per share are expected to be in the range of 2.35 euros to 2.65 euros.



The board is confident about Osram's positive medium-term prospects and is therefore aiming for a dividend of at least 1.00 euro per share also for fiscal 2017.



