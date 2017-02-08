Trailblazing Hong Kong Data Center Operator HKCOLO.NET Welcomes HKIX

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HKCOLO.NET Limited is delighted to welcome HKIX who is announcing the presence of HKIX5 site today in its advanced Telehouse Hong Kong Cloud Computing Complex located at 2 Chun Yat Street, TKOIE, Hong Kong.

HKIX is a neutral and professional Internet exchange point based in Hong Kong and is one of the largest Internet exchange points in Asia Pacific region. It is now expanding its POP to the data center to support the demands for colocation space from HKIX participants in the TKO area. Through this expansion of HKIX, customers in Telehouse Hong Kong CCC can enjoy direct connection to HKIX without local access circuit at a short lead time within the data center.

Being the first data center to obtain the top TIA Tier 4 / Rated 4 data center certificate in the financial region spanning across China, Japan, Korea and Singapore, HKCOLO now poised to become the hub where HKIX participants can meet, peer and exchange traffic.

Mr. Andrew Pang, Managing Director, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome HKIX in our facility.Both HKIX and our customers can now enjoy cross connects in a speedy and economical way. Local loops to HKIX from our facility will no longer be a concern and connection can be done within a day instead of within a month.Data center services in our facility provided by a TIA Tier 4 / Rated 4 operator with connectivity implemented by the largest internet exchange operator in Asia means customers in the facility will be enjoying the most reliable services in a place of great business.This is another example for our team, scaling new heights and attaining new levels of service excellence for the benefit of our customers. Through our hard work, Hong Kong has become a place for international companies to place their crown jewels. We will not cease to continue shaping Hong Kong in becoming a great place for electronic business in the world."

Please email to PR@hkcolo.net or call Mathew Cheung at +852-3975-0351 for more information.