-- Judith Klimovsky, MD, appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer (CDO) -- CDO joins Genmab's current Executive team of CEO and CFO -- Dr. Klimovsky to start at Genmab on February 13, 2017



Copenhagen, Denmark; February 8, 2017 - Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) announced today the appointment of Judith Klimovsky, MD, as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer (CDO). Dr. Klimovsky will lead the company's global product development activities and will join the Executive team of Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jan van de Winkel and Chief Financial Officer, David Eatwell. This appointment reflects Genmab's decision to strengthen both the leadership structure and global organization as the company develops into a strong, sustainably profitable international biotechnology company. Dr. Klimovsky will be responsible for Genmab's product development strategy in line with the company's corporate strategy and the 2025 Vision. Dr. Klimovsky has had a distinguished career in drug development, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Global Head, Oncology Clinical Development, at Novartis. She is a hematologist by training with extensive experience in various roles at BMS, Merck and Novartis, as well as having experience in hematology clinical practice. Dr. Klimovsky has broad expertise in Phase I-IV drug development and in medical affairs. She has strong leadership skills and has been instrumental in the development of several key cancer drugs.



"We are very pleased to welcome Judith to Genmab. She has a strong track record and skills in cancer drug development which will further strengthen the company as we build a winning team to continue our success in the future on the road to becoming a sustainably profitable biotech company," said Jan van de Winkel, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "With Judith heading our product development efforts we will be able to bring forward truly differentiated products that have the potential to transform the treatment of cancer and provide great benefits to patients and their families in the future."



"I am very much looking forward to joining Genmab at this exciting time in the company's development. Having watched Genmab's development in recent years, I have been impressed by the company's science-based approach, world-class antibody skills, robust product pipeline and competencies in drug development, and I'm eager to start working with the team and state-of-the art portfolio," said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, new Chief Development Officer at Genmab.



Dr. Klimovsky will join Genmab on February 13, 2017 and will be based at the company's Princeton, United States location, whilst travelling regularly to the company's locations in Copenhagen, Denmark and Utrecht, The Netherlands.



About Judith Klimovsky, MD Dr. Klimovsky comes from a role as Senior Vice President and Global Head, Oncology Clinical Development at Novartis. She is a recognized drug development leader in the pharmaceutical industry and has previously served in senior roles at Merck and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Dr. Klimovsky has also held positions in clinical practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



