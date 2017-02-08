Appointment of new management board of AUGA group



Marius Žutautas, Vladas Bagavicius and Domantas Savicius, who sold their shares to the controlling shareholder in December 2016, resigned from the management board. Kestutis Jušcius, Linas Bulzgys, Marijus Bakas and Linas Strelis were reappointed. One new member of the board was appointed - Agne Jonaityte, attorney at law, having more than 12 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and banking and finance law.



On 7th of February, 2017 the new management board of AUGA group was appointed by the decision of Supervisory board. The following members of the board were reappointed: Kestutis Jušcius, controlling 88.13 percent of AUGA group shares through Baltic Champs Group and other companies, Linas Bulzgys, CEO of the company, Marijus Bakas, head of Širvintos unit of Baltic Champs, and Linas Strelis, investor and member of AB Umega and AB Vilkyškiu Pienine management boards.



Agne Jonaityte, attorney at law, having more than 12 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and banking and finance law was appointed as new member of the management board. Before joining the management board of AUGA group A. Jonaityte was associate partner at law firm Valiunas Ellex, and previously worked in other biggest law firms in Lithuania.



"Joining the management board of AUGA group Agne will strengthen the team with experience, accumulated while working with major local and international mergers. Her expertise in corporate governance and financial regulations will be of great importance for successful development of our business and management of the company", - claims Kestutis Jušcius, chairman of the management board.



"I would like to thank the previous shareholders and members of the management board for their input in the development of business model of AUGA group. Together we have accomplished a lot and laid the foundation for the future development of our business", - said K. Jušcius.



