

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday amid rising risk aversion, with some of the markets paring early gains amid lingering political and economic uncertainty in the U.S. and Europe as well as on lower crude oil prices. The political situation in France with the potential for a 'Frexit' as well as uncertainty about President Donald Trump's policies weighed on investor sentiment.



Crude oil delivery for March is currently up by 0.58 percent or $51.59 per barrel. The oil prices tumbled on signs that robust U.S. shale production will help offset OPEC's supply cuts.



In other economic news, data from the Ministry of Finance showed that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,112.2 billion yen in December, up 18.3 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 1,183.3 billion yen and down from 1,415.5 billion yen in November.



Japan's trade balance showed a surplus of 806.8 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 751.1 billion yen and up from 313.4 billion yen in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in January, coming in at 511.095 trillion yen. That follows the 2.6 percent increase in December.



Tuesday, the yen rose 0.06 percent against the euro, 0.91 percent against the pound, 0.57 percent against the U.S. Dollar, and 0.008 percent against the franc.



In the Asian trading, the yen rose to 140.06 against the pound, from an early 2-day low of 140.63. The yen may test resistance around the 136.00 region.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 119.75 and 112.37 from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.02 and 112.61, respectively. If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 118.00 against the euro and 111.00 against the franc.



Against the U.S., the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 112.04, 85.53, 81.87 and 85.04 from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.37, 85.70, 82.04 and 85.21, respectively. The yen is likely to find resistance around 110.00 against the greenback, 84.00 against the aussie, 80.00 against the kiwi, and 82.00 against the loonie.



Looking ahead, Canada housing starts data for January and U.S. crude oil inventories are due to be released in the New York session.



At 8:00 am ET, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe is expected to speak at the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.



