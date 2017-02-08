sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Skanska Invests EUR 33M, About SEK 310M, in Second Phase of an Office Project in Budapest, Hungary

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skanska invests EUR 33M, about SEK 310M, in the second phase of the office complex Mill Park in Budapest, Hungary. The second phase will offer a total leasable area of about 17,700 square meters on seven floors above ground and three underground parking levels. 100 percent of phase 2 is currently pre-leased.

The Mill Park office complex, located on the Pest side of the Danube, will offer 36,000 square meters of leasable office space. In addition to its user-friendly aspects and the quality of the building, Mill Park is attractive due to its easy accessibility. The complex, which is going to be LEED Gold certified, features various sustainable solutions to minimize the building's environmental footprint and significantly reduce its operating costs.

Construction work has already started and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2018.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics the company has european operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in select home markets, also in Hungary and Romania, while the residential development is limited to Prague and Warzaw. Skanska also offers services in public-private partnerships. Skanska had sales of 36 billion SEK and about 16,500 employees in its European operations in 2016.

For further information please contact:

MaÅ‚gorzata Kubica,
External Communication Manager,
Skanska in Poland,
Tel: +48-502-747-454

Andreas Joons,
Press Officer,
Skanska AB,
Tel +46 (0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media: +46-10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-eur-33m--about-sek-310m--in-second-phase-of-an-office-project-in-budapest--hungary,c2182823

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/95/2182823/625218.pdf

170208 HU office investment Budapest

http://news.cision.com/skanska/i/170208-skanska-mill-park-exterior,c2071473

170208 Skanska Mill Park Exterior


© 2017 PR Newswire