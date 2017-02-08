sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nordax Bank Year-end Report January-December 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

January-December 2016

Numbers compared with January-December 2016

  • Operating profit improved to 568 MSEK (366)
  • Credit losses amounted to -164 MSEK (-157) corresponding to a credit loss level of 1.4% (1.5%)
  • Total operating expenses amounted to -444 MSEK (-390)

Nordax Bank AB (publ) today publish the year-end report for the period January-December 2016.

Nordax Bank AB (publ) is a fully owned subsidiary to Nordax Group AB (publ).

For more information, please contact

Andreas Frid,
Head of Investor Relations, Nordax
Tel: +46705-29-08-00
E-mail: ir@nordax.se

This information is information that NordaxBank AB (publ)is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CET on February 8, 2017.

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/7708/2182638/625106.pdf

PDF


