Nordax Bank Year-end Report January-December 2016

January-December 2016

Numbers compared with January-December 2016

Operating profit improved to 568 MSEK (366)

Credit losses amounted to -164 MSEK (-157) corresponding to a credit loss level of 1.4% (1.5%)

Total operating expenses amounted to -444 MSEK (-390)

Nordax Bank AB (publ) today publish the year-end report for the period January-December 2016.

Nordax Bank AB (publ) is a fully owned subsidiary to Nordax Group AB (publ).

This information is information that NordaxBank AB (publ)is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CET on February 8, 2017.

