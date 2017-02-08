Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's board of directors has approved a key employee incentive programme

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 8.40 AM (EET)

Cargotec's board of directors has approved a key employee incentive programme

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive programme directed to the key employees of Cargotec. The aim of the programme is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to commit the key employees to implement Cargotec's strategy, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning the Company's shares.

The performance share programme includes three performance periods, calendar years 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Each performance period includes two measuring periods, both lasting for one calendar year. For measuring periods, the Board of Directors will annually resolve on the performance criteria and on the required performance levels for each criterion.

During the performance period 2017-2018, the programme is directed to approximately 100 key employees, including the members of the Executive Board. The incentive programme supports increasing growth of the service and software business according to Cargotec's strategy. For the key employees of the business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, the potential reward of the programme from the measuring period 2017 will be based on the business areas' service gross profit and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE %, excluding restructuring costs), and for Navis software divisions' key employees, on Navis' sales and on strategic targets of Xvela business. For the Cargotec Corporate key employees, the performance criteria are Cargotec's service gross profit and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE %, excluding restructuring costs). The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2017-2018 will amount up to an approximate maximum total of 200,000 Cargotec's class B shares. In addition, the rewards include cash proportions that are intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key employees.

After the end of the performance period, the Board of Directors will confirm the cumulative amount of rewards earned from the measuring periods 2017 and 2018, and potential rewards from the performance period 2017-2018 will be paid partly in Cargotec's class B shares and partly in cash in 2019. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment. The shares paid as reward may not be transferred during an approximate one-year ownership and value creation period established for the shares.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





