Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US81362J1007 24P SECOND SIGHT MED.PRODUCT.
