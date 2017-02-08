Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Appoints New Chief Investment Officer

LONDON, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (CGWM) has announced the appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer. Based in London, Michel will succeed Nigel Cuming, who will be retiring from the role in May 2017. Nigel will continue with the firm as a consultant for the next two years, based in the Jersey office.

Michel is an experienced investment strategist, having spent the past 19 years at JP Morgan Private Bank, where he was the Chief Investment Strategist (EMEA) responsible for running investment strategy and overseeing tactical asset allocation decisions for discretionary portfolios within the region.

Michel's appointment reinforces the strength of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's investment process in its UK and offshore operations. In his role as Chief Investment Officer, Michel will be responsible for the central investment process, with a specific focus on asset allocation and stock selection. He will also work to maximise the potential of Canaccord Genuity's proprietary and industry-leading stock screening tool, Quest®.

David Esfandi, Chief Executive of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & Europecommented: "Investment performance is right at the heart of everything we do for our clients. Michel's appointment will bring fresh ideas, extensive industry experience and knowledge that will be invaluable to clients and our business as we spearhead a new growth trajectory."

About Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is a division of Canaccord Genuity Group and operates in the UK & Europe as Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has offices in 10 countries worldwide, including Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in Canada, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Australia and Dubai. To us there are no foreign markets.'

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

