UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date: 8 February 2017 Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Dividend for 2016

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its fourth interim dividend payment for 2016, in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2016 to 31 December 2016, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.

Ex-Dividend Date - 16 February 2017 Record Date - 17 February 2017 Pay Date - 28 February 2017

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745323