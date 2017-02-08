UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 7
|8 February 2017
|UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
|Dividend Declaration
Fourth Dividend for 2016
UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its fourth interim dividend payment for 2016, in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2016 to 31 December 2016, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.
|- 16 February 2017
|- 17 February 2017
|- 28 February 2017
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745323