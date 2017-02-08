sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.02.2017 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 7

Date:8 February 2017
Company:UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
Subject:Dividend Declaration

Fourth Dividend for 2016

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its fourth interim dividend payment for 2016, in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2016 to 31 December 2016, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.

Ex-Dividend Date- 16 February 2017
Record Date- 17 February 2017
Pay Date- 28 February 2017

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745323


© 2017 PR Newswire